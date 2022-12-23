Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for the 2023 season on Friday.

The 36-year-old Frenchman recorded 10 clean sheets in 68 games with Toronto FC over the past four seasons.

“Quentin is a proven goalkeeper in MLS and Europe, and we are excited to welcome him to Atlanta,” club vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We wanted to strengthen our depth at the goalkeeper position this offseason and Quentin will be a great addition to our group.”

Westberg started for Toronto in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the 2019 MLS Cup final.

Before joining MLS, Westberg played professionally in his native France from 2006-19 along with a brief stint in Norway.

