Atlanta United sign defender Brooks Lennon through 2025

Atlanta United signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

Lennon, 25, has tallied four goals and 16 assists in 80 matches (71 starts) since joining Atlanta in a 2020 trade with Real Salt Lake.

“We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “Brooks has been one of the most consistent performers over the past few seasons.

“He’s coming into the prime of his career and provides great MLS experience for our group. He consistently gets into dangerous positions on the field and creates chances for us, and we’re excited for his future at Atlanta United.”

— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 9, 2022

Lennon recorded two goals and a career-high seven assists in 25 games (22 starts) in 2022. He has seven goals and 26 helpers in 166 career MLS games (134 starts) with Real Salt Lake (2017-19) and the United.

–Field Level Media