Atlanta United keeper Bobby Shuttleworth retires

Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth has retired from professional soccer.

Shuttleworth, 35, registered 49 shutouts and appeared in 232 career MLS matches (227 starts) with the New England Revolution (2009-16), Minnesota United FC (2017-19), Chicago Fire FC (2020-21) and Atlanta.

He had seven appearances (six starts) this season with Atlanta United since Brad Guzan sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Atlanta is expected to lean on Argentine prospect Rocco Rios Novo and Mexican international Raul Gudino in goal for the remainder of the season.

