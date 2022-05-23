Atlanta United D Andrew Gutman (quad) out 8-12 weeks

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman will miss two to three months with an injured quadriceps tendon.

The team said Monday that he sustained the injury to his left quad in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Nashville SC.

Gutman, 25, has started all 12 of his appearances this season.

He has two goals and three assists in 63 career matches (51 starts) with FC Cincinnati (2019-20), New York Red Bulls (2021) and Atlanta.

Injuries have hit the Five Stripes hard this season. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso are all out with season-ending injuries, while striker Josef Martinez, midfielder Santiago Sosa and others have missed time.

