LOOK: Atlanta Falcons reveal red helmets for throwback jerseys in 2022

Even though the organization traded Matt Ryan after 14 seasons with the team, in which he won an MVP and brought the team to a Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons just found a way to make their fans happy as they head into the 2022 football year.

They teased us yesterday on their social media, but today things became official.

The Falcons are bringing back their red helmets, which will be worn in Week 6 on October 16, when the San Francisco 49ers pay a visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta’s history of the red Falcons helmet

For longtime fans of the Falcons, they will love seeing the red helmets once again. The Falcons originally wore a helmet similar to this latest reveal from 1966 to 1970, and this latest alteration continues their theme of planning to wear their throwback uniforms from the first year of their existence, which also came in 1966.

Atlanta also previously wore a red helmet in 2009, also honoring their inaugural team. The Falcons then brought it back in 2013 until NFL rule changes began restricted teams from using more than one helmet design. Now that the NFL has amended its rules, allowing teams to once again switch out their helmets, allowing an alternate helmet design to be worn with throwback, color rush, or alternate uniforms, the Falcons are quickly taking advantage.

The helmets look good in the video, we can’t wait to see how Kyle Pitts and Drake London enjoy rocking their new red helmets in 2022. Falcons fans might want to circle Week 6 on their calendars for their first look at these new, but retro gems.

