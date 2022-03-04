Atlanta Falcons ‘planning to keep’ Matt Ryan in 2022

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft, opting to roll with quarterback Matt Ryan. Staring down a 2022 quarterback class with far less acclaim, Atlanta likely won’t be making a big move this year.

Ryan – the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft – is coming off a very productive season. Despite playing behind a porous offensive line in an offense without Calvin Ridley for most of the season, Atlanta’s veteran quarterback played relatively well.

Matt Ryan stats (2021): 3,968 passing yards, 20-12 TD-INT, 90.4 QB rating, 7.1 ypa

Heading into his age-37 season, the Falcons know Ryan isn’t the long-term quarterback. However, the franchise lacks compelling options to replace him. Amid a period of uncertainty for the team, Ryan’s future in Atlanta has been debated.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, though, the Falcons are committed to keeping Ryan for the 2022 season. Not only is he their best option, but trading him would prove far more costly than a simple return of draft picks.

Matt Ryan contract: $48.612 million cap hit (2022), $43.612 million cap hit (2023)

Ryan holds the highest cap charge in NFL history as of now. Atlanta is also $7 million over the projected salary cap, per OverTheCap.com. Trading Ryan would create just $8 million in cap space, leaving a $40 million cap hit.

The Falcons really only have two choices this offseason. Either they bite the bullet and deal with Ryan’s record-setting cap number this year, limiting their options in free agency, or they restructure his contract again and create a bigger problem down the line. Either way, a trade is unlikely.