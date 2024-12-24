New report explains why Kirk Cousins situation with Atlanta Falcons will play out like Russell Wilson and Denver Broncos

An NFL insider recently explained why trading Kirk Cousins will be very difficult for the Atlanta Falcons. And his future with the team is more likely to play out like Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

After a good start to his Falcons career things have gone downhill fast for the 36-year-old QB. After throwing one touchdown to nine interceptions in his last five games, the former Minnesota Vikings star was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16.

Now his future in ATL is up in the air despite signing a massive $180 million contract in the spring. The big question is if they wanted to trade the four-time Pro Bowler, what would they get back in a potential deal? Well, on Tuesday The Athletic’s Jeff Howe revealed what the word around the NFL is and it’s not good.

“Seven executives and coaches were asked to assess Cousins’ trade value,” Howe wrote. “None believed the Falcons would get more than a day-three draft pick, and they’d only get that much if they consumed a significant percentage of his guaranteed money. The more likely scenario is teams would wait for the Falcons to cut him.”

Kirk Cousins stats (2024): 14 games, 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 88.6 passer rating

Kirk Cousins situation with Atlanta Falcons will mirror Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos exit?

The Denver Broncos were in a similar situation with future Hall-of-Famer Russell Wilson a year ago. He had a bloated contract and looked like an aging quarterback who was a shell of his former self. It also led to a very weak trade market and teams willing to wait the Broncos out, according to Howe.

“If the Falcons want to trade Cousins, executives around the league believe they would have to consume a chunk of his contract to get anything of substance,” he wrote. “And because Cousins’ contract has offset language, meaning the Falcons would have to pay the balance of his 2025 guaranteed money if Cousins were released, teams could be perfectly content to wait.

Kirk Cousins contract: Four years, $180 million

“Essentially, if Cousins is released, a team could sign him for the veteran minimum while he collects the remaining $27.5 million from Atlanta.”

With payroll management being so important for franchise success, it just seems very likely the Falcons will have to move on from Cousins in March. Because few teams will be willing to give up anything worthwhile in a trade.

