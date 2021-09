Aug 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse (46) comes off of the field during their game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons activated tight end Parker Hesse from the reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hesse, 26, played collegiately at Iowa but has never played in an NFL game.

He spent the past two seasons on the Titans practice squad. There, he learned the tight end-heavy offense of Arthur Smith, the Falcons’ new head coach who was offensive coordinator with Tennessee.

The Falcons signed Hesse in May.

–Field Level Media