Atlanta Braves sign Travis d’Arnaud to 2-year, $16M deal

Apr 18, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract Friday.

The deal includes an $8 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

D’Arnaud, 32, is batting .223 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games in 2021. He rejoined the team on Aug. 11 after missing 86 games with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020 after batting .321 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 44 games. He added two homers and 10 RBIs in 12 postseason games.

A first-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, d’Arnaud is a lifetime .251 hitter with 75 home runs and 280 RBIs in 572 games with the New York Mets (2013-19), Los Angeles Dodgers (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2019) and Braves.

The team said d’Arnaud agreed to donate 1 percent of his earnings in each year of his deal to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

–Field Level Media