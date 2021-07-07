Atlanta Braves select Jonathan Lucroy, option William Contreras

Jul 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) receives a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves selected the contract of Jonathan Lucroy on Wednesday after optioning fellow catcher William Contreras to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves moved left-handed pitcher Grant Dayton to the 60-day injured list to make room for Lucroy on the 40-man roster.

Lucroy, 35, figures to be in the mix for at-bats with Kevan Smith.

Lucroy appeared in five games for the Washington Nationals this season before signing a minor league deal with the Braves. He was hitting .220 in 31 games at Triple-A Gwinnett. Lucroy, a two-time All-Star, is a career .274 hitter with 108 home runs.

Contreras, 23, is hitting .204 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 44 games this season. He’s mired in an 0-for-12 slump over his last four appearances.

