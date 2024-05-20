Atlanta Braves reportedly eyeing trade for this intriguing AL East starting pitcher

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in the National League this year, but they find themselves far back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB standings. While there’s plenty of time to erase the gap, the MLB trade deadline could prove critical in order for the Braves to make that happen.

Atlanta enters MLB games today ranked 19th in runs scored (195), putting even more pressure on the pitching staff to deliver. While the Braves rolled into lay on Monday with the ninth-lowest ERA (3.46), they also rank 15th in quality starts.

Atlanta Braves pitching stats (FanGraphs): 3.63 ERA (11th), 233 innings pitched (27th), 8.58 K/9 (12th), .233 batting average allowed (11th), 1.22 WHIP (15th)

While a clear market of sellers hasn’t yet emerged ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Atlanta is still exploring its options. Over the weekend, MLB rumors emerged of one starting pitcher who is among the Braves trade targets this season.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Braves are “keeping a close eye” on Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Zach Eflin contract: $11 million salary in 2024, $18 million salary in 2025

If the Braves were to acquire Eflin this summer, he would be owed less than half of his $11 million salary for the 2024 season. Even with the $1 million trade assignment bonus in his contract, he would be an affordable starter for Atlanta with 1.5 seasons of contract control.

Eflin, age 30, has been an effective starter for Tampa Bay this season. While his 4.12 ERA across 59 innings pitched is higher than his mark last season (3.50 in 177.2 innings), Eflin has lowered his walk rate to a career-best 1.6 percent and he sports a steady 1.17 WHIP. However, opponents are hitting .270 off him this year.

At the very least, Eflin would provide Atlanta with a reliable mid-rotation starter who could eat innings. With Spencer Strider gone for the season, consistency from a starter who can take a few innings off the workload for the Braves bullpen would be a valuable addition.