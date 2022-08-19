Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star tried to use his celebrity status to avoid punishment.

On Friday morning, Ozuna was detained by a Norcross Police Department officer and booked into a Gwinnett County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane. The 31-year-old was pulled over in his black 2021 Mercedes-Benz at around 3:30 AM ET when he was caught speeding in a 35 MPH zone and could not stay in his lane.

Later in the day, TMZ Sports obtained Ozuna’s arrest report and it seems the native of the Dominican Republic tried to use an oldy but a goody to avoid serious ramifications as he put himself and others in danger while driving under the influence.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna attempted to use his MLB ID to avoid arrest

In the report, the arresting officer claims that the 10-year MLB veteran’s car reeked of alcohol, and his eyes were watery and red when he pulled him over. In his moment of inebriation, Ozuna allegedly tried to pull the celebrity card in the hopes of earning leniency from the cop. “Sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves,” he reportedly said.

To further his attempt to prove he was a famous local MLB player, when asked for his license and registration Ozuna also handed the officer his official MLB ID card as proof that he was, in fact, a member of the Atlanta Braves roster.

The report states that Ozuna admitted to having “three or four” beers before taking to the road to attend a party at a nearby nightclub. He was then given three field sobriety tests that gave the officer enough proof of why Ozuna was driving erratically, and he then arrested the outfielder.

This is the second time the former Flordia Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals star has been arrested in the last 15 months. In May 2021, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence against his wife. Months after the incident, Ozuna settled out of court and agreed to attend a diversion program, and was suspended 20 games by MLB.

It is unclear if he will face any suspension from the league following his latest run-in with the law.