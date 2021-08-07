Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman exits with upper respiratory infection

Aug 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman departed Saturday night’s game against the Washington Nationals due to an upper respiratory infection.

The Braves said Freeman exited as a precaution.

Freeman wasn’t feeling well prior to the game but he was in the starting lineup and flew out to center field in the bottom of the first inning. He apparently felt dizzy as he returned to the dugout and didn’t take the field for the start of the second inning.

Austin Riley moved from third base to first base and Ehire Adrianza entered the game to play third.

Freeman, the reigning National League MVP, is batting .295 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 110 games.

–Field Level Media