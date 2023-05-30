Atlanta Braves call up 20-year-old prospect AJ Smith-Shawver in stunning move

The Atlanta Braves head into Tuesday’s action against the Oakland Athletics with a 32-22 record and in first place in the National League East.

They boast one of the best rotations in the game, headlined by NL Cy Young candidate Spencer Strider.

So, why would the World Series contenders call up a 20-year-old pitcher who was tossing the ball around at high Single-A to begin the season? That’s apparently how high the Braves are on former seventh-round pick AJ Smith-Shawver. The team announced on Tuesday that it has called the 20-year-old up after he made just two starts at Triple-A.

This is absolutely surreal stuff right here. Smith-Shawver will make his MLB debut less than two calendar years after the Atlanta Braves selected him out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas.

Before this call-up, the youngster made three starts at high Single-A, two at Double-A and two at Triple-A Gwinnett this season. What’s even more amazing here is the fact that Smith-Shawver didn’t even begin pitching regularly until the summer of 2020. That was heading into his senior year in high school.

The young hurler is said to have a plus-level fastball, slider and curve. Check out some of his minor league tape.

Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver has become an absolute force. Second start in Triple-A yesterday.



7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K



FB: 94-96 mph, t-97 mph – 13 called strikes+whiffs

SL: 84-87 mph – 9 called strikes+whiffs

CB: 78-81 mph – 4 called strikes+whiffs



— Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) May 26, 2023

AJ Smith-Shawver stats (2023): 2-1 record, 1.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 45 strikeouts in 33 innings

Per MLB.com, Smith-Shawver was the Atlanta Braves’ No. 4 prospect before he was called up on Tuesday.

This move comes with starters Max Fried and Kyle Wright both on the injured list. Strider has been dominant for Atlanta (106 strikeouts in 63.2 innings). Meanwhile, another youngster in that of the 24-year-old Bryce Elder enters Tuesday’s start against a league-worst Oakland team boasting a 3-0 record with a 2.01 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 10 starts this season.