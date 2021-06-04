Atlanta Braves acquire pitcher Ty Tice from Blue Jays

Jul 11, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ty Tice (73) throws a pitch during the workout at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed reliever Ty Tice from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for cash considerations.

Tyce, 24, made his major league debut for the Blue Jays on April 9 but was designated for assignment Saturday. He had a 5.14 ERA for the Blue Jays in four appearances (seven innings).

A 16th-round draft pick in 2017, Tice moved quickly through the Blue Jays’ organization, going from rookie ball to Triple-A in three seasons. He never had an ERA over 2.34 in any of his three full seasons in the Toronto system.

The Braves’ bullpen headed into a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday with a 4.79 ERA, 26th in the major leagues.

–Field Level Media