Athletics end six-game skid, top Mariners

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

James Kaprielian allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and Shea Langeliers hit two home runs as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 10-3 Sunday afternoon.

Cristian Pache and Nick Allen also went deep for the A’s (57-102), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Seattle’s Jesse Winker hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to spoil the shutout bid.

The Mariners (87-71) had a four-game winning streak snapped. They’ve already put an end to a 20-season postseason drought, but the loss damaged their hopes of hosting a first-round series as they dropped 2 1/2 games behind American League wild-card leader Toronto.

Kaprielian (5-9), facing the Mariners for the sixth time this season, didn’t allow a hit until Ty France lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven.

Mariners lefty Robbie Ray (12-12) wasn’t at his sharpest.

Ray walked the first three batters in the second inning before getting out of the jam and also escaped after Jordan Diaz’s leadoff double in the third.

But the fourth was another matter. Langeliers deposited the first pitch of the inning into the second deck in left field. After Jonah Bride reached on third baseman Abraham Toro’s throwing error, Pache hit a two-run blast to left-center.

The A’s tacked on a run in the fifth as Chad Pinder led off with a single, took second on a groundout and scored on Seth Brown’s line-drive single to center.

The A’s knocked out Ray in the sixth as Bride led off with a single and, two outs later, Allen hit a two-run shot to left-center to make it 6-0.

Ray allowed six runs — five earned — on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Langeliers hit a three-run homer off Penn Murfee during a four-run ninth.

–Field Level Media