Athletics call up prospect Shea Langeliers

The Oakland Athletics called up catching prospect Shea Langeliers on Tuesday.

Langeliers was the ninth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He is ranked as the No. 28 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Also on Tuesday, the Athletics recalled first baseman David MacKinnon from Triple-A Las Vegas, placed Ramon Laureano on the 10-day injured list and released fellow outfielder Stephen Piscotty.

Langeliers, 24, is batting .283 with 40 extra-base hits (19 doubles, two triples, 19 homers) and 56 RBIs in 92 games with the Aviators this season. He also was named the MVP of the 2022 All-Star Futures Game.

MacKinnon, 27, batted .331 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs in 71 games with Salt Lake and Las Vegas this season.

Laureano, 28, is nursing a left oblique strain. He is hitting .223 with 12 homers and 29 RBIs in 84 games in 2022 with the Athletics.

Piscotty, 31, batted .190 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games this season with Oakland.

