Athletics beat Braves to snap 11-game losing streak

Ryan Noda highlighted a four-run fourth inning with a three-run homer as the Oakland Athletics ended an 11-game losing streak, beating the visiting Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Monday.

Matt Olson homered for Atlanta, which entered the contest with the National League’s best winning percentage. Even after opening the three-game series with its first victory since May 16, Oakland owns the majors’ worst record at 11-45.

The A’s utilized four pitchers, including Lucas Erceg (1-0), who earned the win after not allowing a hit over three scoreless innings.

Atlanta held a 1-0 lead before the A’s rallied with four runs in the fifth inning against Michael Soroka (0-1). The right-hander was making his first start since Aug. 3, 2020, when he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon.

The A’s had two runners on and one out in the fifth when Esteury Ruiz tied the game with a run-scoring single to left field. Noda followed with a three-run blast to right field for his sixth homer of the season.

Soroka was lifted after giving up four runs on five hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out three while throwing 83 pitches.

Atlanta claimed an early lead in the first inning on Sean Murphy’s run-scoring single against Paul Blackburn, who was making his season debut after missing time due to a finger injury.

Blackburn was relieved by Erceg after allowing one run on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts over four innings.

Oakland had lost its last 11 meetings against Atlanta, which cut into the lead on Olson’s one-out solo homer against Shintaro Fujinami in the eighth.

The A’s responded with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth against Lucas Luetge, who allowed consecutive run-scoring singles to Ramon Laureano, Shea Langeliers and Jace Peterson.

Ruiz had two hits and reached base four times for Oakland, while teammate Jonah Bride singled twice in his major league debut.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 12 straight games.

