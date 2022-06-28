Athletics activate OF Stephen Piscotty (calf) off IL

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Piscotty hasn’t played since May 6 due to a calf injury. He went 8-for-21 (.381) during a five-game rehab stint at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Piscotty batted .225 with one homer and three RBIs in 14 games prior to going on the IL.

The 31-year-old Piscotty is in his fifth season with the Athletics and eighth overall. He has 89 homers, 343 RBIs and a .258 average in 698 career games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2015-17) and Athletics.

Oakland created the roster opening by placing infielder Jonah Bride on the IL. The move was retroactive to Monday.

Bride, 26, injured his right shoulder while colliding with Chad Pinder in shallow right field during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Bride is batting .220 with one RBI in 12 games for Oakland.

–Field Level Media