At 40, LT Jason Peters wants another chance to play

Veteran left tackle Jason Peters turned 40 in January, but he isn’t ready to turn in his retirement papers.

He started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 after earning nine Pro Bowl selections in 16 seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2004-08) and Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20).

Peters said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he is staying in shape and waiting for a call.

“I just let my agent talk to those teams and he’ll hit me and let me know who’s interested and who’s not,” Peters said. “Looking for an upcoming offensive line, good team — or a playoff team. Either/or is good for me, because I can pass my torch on to some guys who are trying to get better, the younger guys, the new generation. Or if I get on a team with some vets, they already know how I rock, and we can just go into the playoffs and make a run and try to win another ring.

“But right now, either way is good for me because I can teach or I can sit back and listen and learn from other veterans who have played this game, too. So either way is good.”

Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, Peters has started 218 of his 228 career NFL games. He won a ring with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

“Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming,” Peters said. “But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

–Field Level Media