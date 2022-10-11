Astros vs Mariners: ALDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Our MLB betting experts dive into the American League Division Series opener between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros were 55-26 at home in the regular season and claimed the American League West by 16 games over the 90-win Mariners. But Seattle spiked the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round and swing heavy lumber facing Houston’s ace on Tuesday (3:37 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch).

O-VERLANDER?

Verlander went 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in six starts against the Mariners this season and is making his 31st career postseason start.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20) is the Mariners’ scheduled starter for Game 1. He’s coming off an extended rest. Had the Mariners not rallied from a seven-run deficit in Game 2 of their wild-card series against the Blue Jays, Gilbert would have been slated to start the finale of that series. Instead, he’ll get the ball Tuesday having last pitched on Sept. 30.

“I’ve been off the mound a couple times because I thought I might be starting in Toronto. And just wait to see how everything plays out. So it takes a little adjustment, but for good reason, I had to wait nine or 10 days because we ended up winning the series and being here,” Gilbert said.

The change in routine for starters historically has fed unpredictability.

Gilbert, though, was 8-1 on the road this season. In his two most recent starts against the Astros, Gilbert allowed four total earned runs in 12 innings with 14 strikeouts. All four of his starts against Houston this season were quality starts (six innings pitcher, three or fewer runs allowed).

–Our Picks: Justin Verlander over 17.5 total outs recorded at -127 with Caesars Sportsbook; Under 6.5 total runs at -106 with Caesars Sportsbook

TOP OF THE ORDER TO YOU

Jose Altuve mashes in the postseason and is +800 to hit a home run in Game 1 but a staggering -238 to go over 0.5 total bases. Altuve has an on-base percentage near .500 facing Gilbert with six extra-base hits in 19 at-bats.

Give the great odds and value for an Altuve longball Tuesday: Reminder, he has 23 career postseason home runs. Only Manny Ramirez (29) has more.

While Altuve has a .421 average vs. Seattle’s Game 1 starter, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is hitting .412 (7 for 17).

–Our Pick: Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases at +130 with Caesars Sportsbook

–Field Level Media