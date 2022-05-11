Astros-Twins game suspended, to be completed Thursday

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

A wave of heavy thunderstorms in Minneapolis forced the Wednesday night game between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins to be suspended.

The teams will pick up where they left off, with the Astros leading 5-1 entering the top of the fourth inning, as part of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon. They will play the second game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Before storms arrived Wednesday, prompting tornado sirens to go off near Target Field and across the Twin Cities region, the Astros built a comfortable lead.

Minnesota struck early with an RBI double by Jorge Polanco to drive in Max Kepler in the first.

Houston answered with two runs in the second. Jeremy Pena hit a sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game, and Jose Siri followed with an RBI single to center field.

The Astros added three more runs in the third. Jose Altuve led off the frame with a home run to right field, and Pena added a two-run single later in the inning.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy allowed one run on three hits in three innings before play was suspended. He walked none and struck out three.

Twins starter Chris Archer gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out two. Yennier Cano was set to replace him on the mound for his major league debut when play was paused.

