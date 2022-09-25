Astros surge past Orioles in 11th inning

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Vazquez’s two-run single capped a four-run 11th inning and the visiting Houston Astros defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Sunday.

Houston loaded the bases on a walk and a single against Keegan Akin (3-3) with no outs in the 11th. Jeremy Pena scored the go-head run on a sacrifice fly by Yordan Alvarez. Alex Bregman was hit by a pitch to reload the bases and Kyle Tucker drew a walk to make it 4-2. Yuli Gurriel struck out, but Vasquez lined a two-run single to center.

Cedric Mullins had an RBI single for Baltimore in the bottom half.

Hector Neris (6-4) pitched one inning for the win.

Gurriel gave the Astros a 2-1 lead when he scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning, but Rougned Odor’s single drove home Ryan McKenna with the tying run in the bottom half.

Aledmys Diaz had three hits for Houston (101-53), which earned a series split after being shut out in the first two games.

Ryan Mountcastle and Odor had two hits each for the Orioles (79-73), who began the day four games behind the Mariners for the final American League wild card.

Houston starter Christian Javier faced the minimum 18 batters over six innings, allowing one hit that was followed by a double play. He struck out eight batters without a walk and left after a 46-minute rain delay prior to the start of the seventh inning.

Austin Voth allowed a run on four hits over five innings for Baltimore. He didn’t walk a batter while striking out six.

Vazquez doubled leading off the Houston third. He moved to third base on Chas McCormick’s single and scored the first run on Mauricio Dubon’s deep fly to right.

Mountcastle doubled off Ryne Stanek with one out in the Baltimore eighth and went to third when Austin Hays flied out to right. Odor then lined a single off the wall in right, scoring Mountcastle to make it 1-1.

