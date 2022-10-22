Astros shut out Yankees to take 3-0 ALCS lead

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and five relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Houston Astros shut out the host New York Yankees 5-0 on Saturday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

Game 4 is Sunday night. The Astros are one win away from reaching their second straight World Series and fourth in six seasons.

The only team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a postseason series was the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick hit an early two-run homer off New York ace Gerrit Cole (0-1). Trey Mancini hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Christian Vazquez laced a two-run single in the sixth to help the Astros win their team-record sixth straight postseason game.

The Yankees fell to 2-8 against Houston this season and are hitting .128 through the first three games after batting .182 in the ALDS against Cleveland.

Javier (1-0) struck out five and walked three in 5 1/3 innings.

After Javier was lifted, Hector Neris struck out Aaron Judge with a splitter and retired Giancarlo Stanton on a groundout to end the sixth, prompting boos from portions of the crowd. Ryne Stanek struck out the side in the seventh as the boos intensified.

Hunter Brown put two on and got two outs in the eighth, and Rafael Montero retired Judge to end the inning. Bryan Abreu allowed consecutive two-out singles to Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader before striking out Josh Donaldson to end it.

Cole allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Astros capitalized on an outfield miscue to take a 2-0 lead in the second.

Judge cut in front of center fielder Bader on a Vazquez fly ball. Bader had the ball go off his glove for an error. McCormick then lined a 1-1 fastball into the right-field seats.

Javier held the Yankees hitless until Stanton doubled in the fourth.

Cole was replaced by Lou Trivino after Yuli Gurriel singled to right to load the bases in the sixth inning. Houston then went up 3-0 when Mancini lofted a fly ball to left and on the next pitch, Vazquez singled to left for a 5-0 lead.

–Larry Fleisher, Field Level Media