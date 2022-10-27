fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 27, 2022

Astros to start Justin Verlander in Game 1 of World Series

Sportsnaut
Oct 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after striking out Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) to end the sixth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Justin Verlander has been named the Houston Astros’ starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Astros announced their decision on Thursday, one day after the Phillies tabbed right-hander Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA postseason; 11-13, 3.25 regular season) to make the start in the opener.

Verlander (1-0, 6.30 postseason; 18-4, 1.75 regular season) won his lone start against the Phillies this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2019) and 2011 MVP did not allow a hit and struck out 10 batters over five innings in a 10-0 romp on Oct. 4.

–Field Level Media

Share: