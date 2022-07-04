Astros reinstate Jake Odorizzi (leg) from IL

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros reinstated right-hander Jake Odorizzi (leg injury) from the 15-day injured list on Monday.

Odorizzi is set to make his first start since May 16 on Monday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals.

The Astros optioned RHP Enoli Paredes to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for Odorizzi on the active roster.

Odorizzi (3-2, 3.13 ERA) went 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA over his last four starts, sustaining the injury during a road outing against the Boston Red Sox. He collapsed while running off the mound to cover first base and favored his left leg before he was was stretchered off the field.

Odorizzi owns a career 3.92 ERA and a 71-65 record in 226 career games (222 starts) with Kansas City (2012), Tampa Bay (2013-17), Minnesota (2018-20) and Houston.

Paredes, 26, posted a 3.00 ERA without a decision in three games for the Astros.

–Field Level Media