Astros pull off combined no-hitter against Yankees

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Three Houston Astros pitchers authored a combined no-hitter Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees, the second time in Astros history they used multiple pitchers to finish off a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.

Astros right-hander Cristian Javier went the first seven innings Saturday, striking out 13 on 115 pitches, before turning the ball over to right-hander Hector Neris for the eighth inning. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth, ending the game by getting Giancarlo Stanton to ground out to third base, completing the feat against the major league leaders in home runs (112) and OPS (.765).

It was the 14th no-hitter in Astros history and the first since Justin Verlander on Sept. 1, 2019, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Six Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter June 11, 2003, at Yankee Stadium.

Saturday’s shared accomplishment was the third combined no-hitter ever for the Astros.

The Astros’ offense came on home runs from J.J. Matijevic in the seventh inning and Jose Altuve in the eighth, along with a Yuli Gurriel RBI single in the ninth.

–Field Level Media