Astros OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) won’t return in ’22

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, who has been on the injured list since June, will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Brantley, 35, underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, Astros general manager James Click said. It was the second time in his career Brantley had surgery on the shoulder.

Brantley, who hit .288 in 64 games this season with five home runs and 26 RBIs, has been on the injured list since June 27.

A five-time All-Star in his 14-year career, Brantley has spent the past four seasons with the Astros and is a career .298 hitter with 127 home runs since 2009 with Cleveland and Houston. Brantley underwent shoulder surgery in November 2015 and missed much of the 2016 season.

–Field Level Media