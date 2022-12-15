Astros manager Dusty Baker to return entire coaching staff

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will return their entire coaching staff in 2023 after the group guided the club to a World Series title last season under manager Dusty Baker.

The championship was a first as a manager for the 73-year-old Baker, who was in his 25th season as a big league skipper. It was the third time Baker guided a team to the World Series, making his second consecutive appearance with the Astros.

Bench coach Joe Espada will return to the Astros for his sixth season, while hitting coach Alex Cintron will be in his seventh season and pitching coach Josh Miller will return for his fifth. Fellow hitting coach Troy Snitker will be back for his fifth season.

Third-base coach Gary Pettis is the longest-tenured member of the Houston staff and will head into his ninth season, while first-base coach Omar Lopez will return for his fourth season.

Other coaching staff members to return: Michael Collins (major league coach), Dan Firova (quality assurance), Bill Murphy (pitching) and Jason Kanzler, who will move from major league coach to assistant hitting coach.

The Astros also will add a game planning coach as Tommy Kawamura assumes the position after serving in the baseball operations staff.

The Astros have advanced to the American League Championship season in six consecutive seasons and have gone to the World Series four times in that span.

