Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz (groin) lands on IL

The Houston Astros placed infielder Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with left groin discomfort.

J.J. Matijevic was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move and has joined the Astros in Chicago for the final two games of their series against the White Sox.

Diaz, 32, sustained the injury on Tuesday night when he was playing left field. After tracking down a deep fly ball to close the third inning, he exited the game and was replaced by Chas McCormick.

In 78 games this season, Diaz is batting .252 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Matijevic, 26, has spent most of the season at Sugar Land, where he is hitting .289 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 50 games. He has appeared in 26 games for the parent club, but is just 10-for-53 (.189) with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

