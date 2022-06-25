Astros’ combine for no-no over Yankees behind Cristian Javier

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Cristian Javier pitched seven innings and combined with two relievers on a no-hitter as the visiting Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second time in Astros history they used multiple pitchers to finish off a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic and Jose Altuve hit late homers for the Astros, who handed the Yankees consecutive losses for the third time this season. Yuil Gurriel added a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

In his 29th career start and 63rd appearance, Javier (5-3) matched his longest outing by completing seven innings for the third time. He walked one, struck out a career-high 13 and threw 71 of his career-high 115 pitches for strikes.

Javier’s previous career-high was 107 pitches against the Seattle Mariners on April 27, 2021, and he not struck out more than nine hitters before Saturday.

Astros right-hander Hector Neris issued walks to Aaron Hicks and pinch hitter DJ LeMahieu in the eighth but kept the no-hitter alive. Neris retired Joey Gallo on a warning-track fly ball to right and got Aaron Judge to hit into a force out at second after shortstop Aledmys Diaz slightly bobbled the ball before getting the out.

Ryan Pressly pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

Pressly struck out Anthony Rizzo with a slider for the first out and fanned Josh Donaldson with his slider on a check swing. He ended the game by getting Giancarlo Stanton on a ground out to third base.

It was the 14th no-hitter in Astros history and the first since Justin Verlander on Sept. 1, 2019, in a 2-0 win at Toronto.

The Yankees were no-hit for the eighth time. The last time was when six Astros combined to achieve the feat on June 11, 2003 in New York, setting the record for the most pitchers used in a no-hitter that later was tied by the Seattle Mariners in 2012.

It was the third no-hitter this season. Tylor Megill and four New York Mets relievers combined to overcome the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, and rookie Reid Detmers achieved the feat for the Los Angeles Angels on May 10 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Javier finished his outing by working around a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman while Neris began warming up.

Javier was in a scoreless duel with former Astro Gerrit Cole (6-2) for six innings until Matijevic blasted a 100-mph fastball into the second deck in right. The Astros added their second run when Altuve homered to left in the eighth off Michael King before Gurriel singled in the ninth.

Cole pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings before Jake Meyers singled to right and Martin Maldonado followed with another single. He allowed one run and four hits in seven innings while getting eight strikeouts and issuing two walks.

–Field Level Media