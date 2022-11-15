Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday.

He posted a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram and texted “everything went great” to a Houston TV station.

The Astros confirmed after winning the World Series that he had been playing through the injury for months.

Maldonado, 36, also played with a broken bone in his right hand since being hit by a pitch on Aug. 28.

Maldonado batted .186 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 113 games in the 2022 regular season. He batted .207 with two RBIs in 11 postseason contests.

He is a career .209 hitter with 96 homers and 325 RBIs in 1,002 games over 12 seasons with five teams. He won a Gold Glove with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

