Astros activate pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. for 2022 debut

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. from the injured list to make his season debut Saturday, while right-hander Seth Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

To make room for McCullers on the 40-man roster, outfielder Michael Brantley was placed on the 60-day injured list. Brantley is out for the season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

McCullers, who was 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA last season, missed the first four months of 2022 with a right-forearm strain. He sustained that injury during last year’s postseason.

McCullers, 28, last appeared for the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox. In six seasons with the Astros, he is 45-30 with a 3.57 ERA in 122 appearances (119 starts).

Martinez, 27, was 0-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season. He has 26 career appearances over two seasons with Houston, posting a 3.53 ERA.

