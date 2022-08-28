Astros ace Justin Verlander (calf) exits vs. Orioles

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander departed Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after three innings due to right calf discomfort.

Verlander gave up no runs, three hits and one walk. He struck out six before leaving after 60 pitches.

Right-hander Seth Martinez replaced Verlander in the fourth inning.

Verlander, 39, is a leading American League Cy Young Award candidate as he entered the contest with a 16-3 record, 1.87 ERA and 0.85 WHIP.

Verlander won the Cy Young in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers and 2019 with the Astros. He also was AL MVP in 2011.

