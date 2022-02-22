Astralis sign farlig and bench Lucky

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

Astralis signed Asger “farlig” Jensen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Tuesday and benched Philip “Lucky” Ewald.

“Asger possesses many of the qualities we need on the team: He is an aggressive impact player who’s not afraid to take on the fight and take initiative,” Astralis director of sports Kasper Hvidt said. “He creates space for his teammates, while at the same time contributing to the team dynamics by being the person he is.”

The 22-year-old farlig, previously with FunPlus Phoenix and GODSENT, joins an all-Danish lineup that also includes Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth, Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke and Benjamin “blameF” Bremer.

“I probably say the same thing as most other players would say: Astralis is a team and an organization that most players can only dream of playing for, with a massive fan base who supports the team in thick and thin,” farlig said.

The 19-year-old Lucky, who joined Astralis in July 2021, said in a TwitLonger post that he “sadly never found myself or my flow ingame.” Still under contract, he said he will help wherever needed.

–Field Level Media