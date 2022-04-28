Astralis release Zanzarah from roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Astralis parted ways with jungler Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov on Thursday.

Zanzarah, a 25-year-old Russian, had competed with Astralis since November 2020 after a stint with AGO ROGUE.

“‘Zanzarah’ has been a part of our League of Legends team for the past 1.5 years and has greatly contributed to the team and culture,” Astralis wrote in a news release. “With his sprawling personality, he has also played a huge role to Astralis outside the server and contributed to many unforgettable moments in the office and online.”

1,5 years

3 splits

Endless Trundle and Skarner bans

Countless laughs Today, one chapter ends, and another begins. Thank you for everything, @Zanzarahlol. pic.twitter.com/UknpylBH2F — Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) April 28, 2022

Astralis have been shaking up their roster after finishing last in the 2022 LEC Spring Split with a 3-15 record. They parted ways with top laner Matti “WhiteKnight” Sormunen and support Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson on March 10.

Astralis’ two remaining players are mid laner Oliver “Dajor” Ryppa and bot laner Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup. They reportedly plan to sign support Jeong-Hoon “JeongHoon” Lee, formerly of Brion Esports Challengers.

