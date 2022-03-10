Astralis part with WhiteKnight, promisq from LOL roster

Astralis’ League of Legends team has parted ways with top laner Matti “WhiteKnight” Sormunen and support Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson.

Astralis announced it has parted ways with top laner Matti “WhiteKnight” Sormunen and support Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson from its League of Legends roster.

The two had been with the organization for the past year and a half, but Astralis is shaking up the roster after finishing last in the 2022 LEC Spring Split with a 3-15 record.

The end of this #LEC Spring Split also means the end of 1.5 years of collaboration. Today, we part ways with @WhiteKnight108 and @promisqxd. pic.twitter.com/BrJEI0mOoL — Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) March 10, 2022

“WhiteKnight and promisq have been an important part of the first-ever Astralis roster in League of Legends and our League of Legends team for the past 1,5 years,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “We thank them for their contribution and dedication to Astralis and our League of Legends team. On the server, in the office, and as a part of the Astralis Family.

“We wish them both good luck in their future endeavors. Astralis will announce full details for our 2022 Summer Split once everything is in place.”

Astralis’ three remaining players are jungler Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov, mid laner Oliver “Dajor” Ryppa and bot laner Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup. Zanzarah has been with the team since 2020 while Dajor and Kobbe joined in November.

–Field Level Media