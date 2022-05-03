Astralis add Xerxe, Vizicsacsi for Summer Split

Credit: Astralis Group

In the midst of a roster revamp after a last-place finish in the Spring Split, Astralis added top laner Kiss “Vizicsacsi” Tamas and jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir to the roster.

The League of Legends team previously parted ways with top laner Matti “WhiteKnight” Sormunen, jungler Nikolay “Zanzarah” Akatov and support Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson.

The Denmark-based team finished 3-15 in the LEC Spring Split.

Vizicsacsi, 28, joins Astralis on a transfer from Team GO in France’s LFL. His previous experience includes stints with Splyce, Schalke 04 and Unicorns of Love.

Xerxe, 22, played for Astralis from September to November 2020 before taking part in three splits with Immortals in the North American LCS.

Both will debut with Astralis in the Summer Split, with the date still to be announced.

In addition to Vizicsacsi and Xerxe, the roster includes mid laner Oliver “Dajor” Ryppa and bot laner Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup.

–Field Level Media