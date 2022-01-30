WATCH: Ashanti has technical issues during national anthem, Chiefs fans take over

R&B singer Ashanti can bust the lyrics out with the best of them. Since her debut album back in 2002, the Grammy Award winner has been wowing audiences with her vocals and range.
Unfortunately, fans on hand during the national anthem ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead didn’t get the best version of Ashanti. To no fault of her own.
There were some major technical issues during the rendition, at which point Chiefs fans took control and sang the anthem a long with the artist. It was a sight to behold.
That’s some pretty impressive stuff from Chiefs fans to help Ashanti out as her microphone failed. Those watching from home agreed.
As for the matchup itself, the winner of this Bengals Chiefs AFC Championship Game will take on the victor of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams NFC title game in Super Bowl LVI next month.