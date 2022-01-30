WATCH: Ashanti has technical issues during national anthem, Chiefs fans take over

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

R&B singer Ashanti can bust the lyrics out with the best of them. Since her debut album back in 2002, the Grammy Award winner has been wowing audiences with her vocals and range.

Unfortunately, fans on hand during the national anthem ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead didn’t get the best version of Ashanti. To no fault of her own.

There were some major technical issues during the rendition, at which point Chiefs fans took control and sang the anthem a long with the artist. It was a sight to behold.

Don’t think I’ve ever heard a stadium crowd sing a long to the national anthem this loudly before pic.twitter.com/42SNXVPp9N — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2022

That’s some pretty impressive stuff from Chiefs fans to help Ashanti out as her microphone failed. Those watching from home agreed.

I feel so bad @ashanti had to deal with microphone issues during the National Anthem. 😬



But, the crowd in KC understood the assignment and sang along. #AFCChampionship #CINvsKC #NFL pic.twitter.com/uG0pj9ajN5 — Julia Palazzo (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 30, 2022

National Anthem by the Crowd, feauturing Ashanti and her broken mic #ashanti #CINvsKC — alex (@DreadedStacken) January 30, 2022

Some technical issues on the national anthem. Sorry, Ashanti! pic.twitter.com/R7iDv4R9xe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 30, 2022

This is awesome…



Ashanti's having microphone difficulties. So the #ChiefsKingdom is singing with her. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 30, 2022

An assist to the Arrowhead Stadium crowd helping sing the National Anthem when Ashanti’s mic didn’t work well to start off. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 30, 2022

As for the matchup itself, the winner of this Bengals Chiefs AFC Championship Game will take on the victor of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams NFC title game in Super Bowl LVI next month.