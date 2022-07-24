A’s use two sac flies to beat Rangers

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander James Kaprielian combined with four relievers to throw a seven-hitter and the Oakland Athletics scored all their runs on an error and two sacrifice flies Saturday night en route to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers.

The triumph was the A’s third in a row, allowing them to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Seeking just his second win of the season, Kaprielian shut out the Rangers for five innings, allowing two hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Kirby Snead, Domingo Acevedo, Sam Moll and Zack Jackson took it the rest of the way, with Acevedo (3-2) getting credit for the win despite allowing the only run. Jackson worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

After they went scoreless against Rangers opener Matt Bush and bulk-innings reliever Taylor Hearn, the A’s finally got on the board in the sixth inning after Texas’ third pitcher, Dennis Santana (3-6), walked the bases loaded with no outs.

Matt Moore came on to get a ground ball and a fly ball, but each scored a run. Nathaniel Lowe booted Seth Brown’s grounder, allowing Vimael Machin to score, and Chad Pinder’s deep drive to center went for a sacrifice fly, plating Ramon Laureano.

Oakland did not get a hit in the two-run inning.

The A’s added to their lead in similar fashion in the seventh when Nick Allen singled, went to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third when catcher Meibrys Viloria’s throw bounced into center field.

He scored when left fielder Josh Smith made a diving catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Machin.

In between, the Rangers got within 2-1 on doubles by Ezequiel Duran and Marcus Semien, before Moll came on to retire Corey Seager on a grounder with the potential tying run at second.

Down 3-1 in the eighth, Texas threatened again, this time putting two on with two outs. But Moll induced a fly ball off the bat of Smith, allowing the A’s to retain their 3-1 lead.

Elvis Andrus and Dermis Garcia had Oakland’s only extra-base hits, as both doubled.

Lowe had two hits, including a double, for the Rangers, who outhit the Athletics 7-6.

