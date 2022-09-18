A’s place outfielder Ramon Laureano (hamstring) on IL

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland A’s placed outfielder Ramon Laureano on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

Laureano, 28, is batting .211 with 13 homers, 34 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 94 games this season.

The Athletics recalled infielder Jordan Diaz from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Laureano on the active roster.

Diaz, 22, has yet to make his major league debut. He is hitting .326 with 19 homers, 34 doubles and 83 RBIs in 120 games this season between Las Vegas and Double-A Midland.

–Field Level Media