fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 18, 2022

A’s place outfielder Ramon Laureano (hamstring) on IL

Sportsnaut
Sep 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) dives into second base with a double in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland A’s placed outfielder Ramon Laureano on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

Laureano, 28, is batting .211 with 13 homers, 34 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 94 games this season.

The Athletics recalled infielder Jordan Diaz from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Laureano on the active roster.

Diaz, 22, has yet to make his major league debut. He is hitting .326 with 19 homers, 34 doubles and 83 RBIs in 120 games this season between Las Vegas and Double-A Midland.

–Field Level Media

Share: