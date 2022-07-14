A’s Mark Kotsay favored to be next manager fired

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics’ Mark Kotsay is the favorite to be the next manager fired after the Toronto Blue Jays parted ways with Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday.

SportsBetting.ag is offering odds on the third manager to be let go during this season — the Los Angeles Angels fired Joe Maddon last month — and Oakland’s first-year manager leads the way at +350. The rebuilding A’s entered Thursday tied with Washington for the worst record in Major League Baseball at 30-60.

However, it’s a tightly-packed group with nine managers holding better than 10-1 odds to be the next one out the door.

The Chicago Cubs’ David Ross is being offered at +450. The Cubs entered Thursday at 34-54, just a game ahead of Cincinnati for the worst record in the National League Central.

The Nationals’ Dave Martinez is next at +500 followed by Colorado’s Bud Black and Kansas City’s Mike Matheny at +550.

Next MLB Manager Fired Odds

Mark Kotsay +350

David Ross +450

Dave Martinez +500

Bud Black +550

Mike Matheny +550

Torey Lovullo +650

David Bell +750

Tony La Russa +800

AJ Hinch +900

Derek Shelton +1200

Don Mattingly +1200

Chris Woodward +1600

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo attempted to quash rumors about Martinez’s immediate future last month, saying the team wasn’t interested in Maddon or anyone else replacing their current manager.

“Terrible question, horrible question,” Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan last month, per Audacy’s Logan Mullen. “That is such a radio station/media question — no, we will not do that.

“Dave Martinez is our manager, he’s a great manager, he’s a World Series championship manager, and he’s the guy to take this team to the next level when we’re prepared to do so — and I think we’re prepared to do so in the near future.”

–Field Level Media