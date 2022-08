Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics claimed right-hander Tyler Cyr off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The California native and former San Francisco Giants draft pick was designated for assignment Monday.

He allowed a run on two hits in one inning in his major league debut against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Cyr, 29, was 2-3 with a 2.50 ERA and six saves in 35 relief appearances this season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

–Field Level Media