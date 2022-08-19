Oakland Athletics add pitcher Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics purchased the contract of right-hander Norge Ruiz from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-hander Domingo Tapia.

Ruiz, 28, is set to make his major league debut after he went 5-1 with a 3.83 ERA in 30 relief appearances at Las Vegas. He has been in the Oakland organization since he was signed in 2017.

Tapia, 31, had a 7.80 ERA over nine relief appearances with the A’s. In 48 career appearances over three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and A’s, he is 4-1 with a 4.08 ERA over 53 innings.

