Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023

Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday he will return to play one more season at Arkansas.

Jefferson, who just completed his fourth year at Arkansas as a redshirt junior, was eligible for the NFL draft. He teased the idea of heading to the pros in his social media announcement before declaring his true intentions.

“As for the Arkansas fans, I have always loved playing for you all and the support you have given me is unmatched,” Jefferson wrote.

“With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams … and my dreams wouldn’t be complete without one more year on The Hill” — a nickname for Arkansas’ campus.

In 10 games in 2022, Jefferson completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,361 yards and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He added 510 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

He’s thrown for 5,529 yards, 46 touchdowns and nine picks in his career at Arkansas.

Jefferson became the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback in 2021 and guided them to a 9-4 record, including an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State, the program’s first bowl win since 2015.

Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 SEC) is bowl eligible again this season.

–Field Level Media