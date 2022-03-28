Arkansas lands Anthony Black, third 5-star recruit of class

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star point guard recruit Anthony Black committed to Arkansas on Monday, giving coach Eric Musselman the third five-star of his 2022 recruiting class.

Black, ranked No. 22 in his class by the 247Sports composite and No. 3 at his position, chose the Razorbacks over Gonzaga, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and the G League.

“I believe with the class coming in, we can win a lot of games. I am all about winning,” Black told ESPN.

Arkansas has already developed into a winner under Musselman. Arkansas and Houston are the only programs to have reached each of the past two Elite Eights, including the current NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks (28-9, 13-5 SEC) were a No. 4 seed and took down Gonzaga, the top overall seed in this year’s tournament, in a Sweet 16 upset before bowing out to Duke in the next round.

Now the program positions itself to remain competitive. Musselman previously picked up commitments from combo guard Nick Smith, a North Little Rock native ranked sixth in the country, and small forward Jordan Walsh, a small forward ranked 18th.

Black, listed at 6-foot-7, 185, hails from Duncanville, Texas.

–Field Level Media