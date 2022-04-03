Arkansas guard JD Notae declares for NBA draft

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas guard JD Notae announced Sunday he is signing with an agent and entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Notae averaged 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 36 games (35 starts) this season for the Razorbacks (28-9), who earned a No. 4 seed and lost to Duke in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

The 6-foot-2 senior had one season of eligibility remaining due to an NCAA rule implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past three years at Arkansas have been the best of my life,” Notae posted. “I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made for anything, and Fayetteville will always hold a special place in my heart. I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball since I was young and after careful consideration, I have decided to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Notae played two seasons at Jacksonville (2017-19) before transferring to Arkansas and sitting out a season. For his career, he averaged 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 128 games (87 starts). He was the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23. Notae is ranked as the No. 49 prospect by NBADraft.net.

