Published December 7, 2022

Arkansas F Trevon Brazile (knee) out for season

Dec 6, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) tries to get around UNC-Greensboro Spartans guard Dante Treacy (24) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Brazile will have surgery later this month, the school said Wednesday in a release.

Brazile left Tuesday’s game against North Carolina-Greensboro in the first half after an awkward step during a drive to the basket. He crumpled to the floor and needed to be helped off the floor.

The 6-foot-10 transfer from Missouri has been the Razorbacks’ top reserve, averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in nine games this season. He’s the team’s leading rebounder and fourth-leading scorer.

No. 9 Arkansas (8-1) returns to the court Saturday against Oklahoma (7-2) in Tulsa, Okla.

