Arizona’s surprising run drawing heavy action

Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs his players during the first half against the Illinois fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Arizona’s surprising run into the top five following a 14-1 start to the Tommy Lloyd area could be starting to make some sportsbooks nervous.

Ranked outside of the Top 25 to begin the season, Arizona opened as a +5000 longshot at BetMGM to win the national title. The Wildcats are now +1800 and being supported by 7.4 percent of the tickets and 10.9 percent of the national title money wagered, both second most at the sportsbook.

Leading the way is No. 4 Purdue (15-2) with 9.7 and 11.1 percent, respectively, with the Boilermakers seeing their odds shorten from +1600 to +800 since the season began.

Arizona is the biggest liability at BetMGM, followed by Purdue and second-ranked Auburn. The Tigers have been backed by a modest 4.8 percent of the bets but 7.3 percent of the money wagered on the title.

Gonzaga opened the season as the +600 favorite and regained the No. 1 ranking by a narrow margin on Monday. The Bulldogs are still being offered at +600 while drawing 6.6 percent of the tickets and money.

Among the biggest movers since the season began is Duke. The Blue Devils have moved from +1400 to +800 and are being backed by 7.0 percent of the tickets and 7.3 percent of the money — both third most at BetMGM.

Gonzaga is also the +600 betting favorite at DraftKings, followed by Duke and Purdue at +900.

Auburn (16-1) received 36 first-place votes in this week’s Associated Press poll to 25 for Gonzaga, but the Bulldogs (14-2) took the top spot by four points over the Tigers — 1,486 to 1,482. Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1.

The shakeup at the top comes after erstwhile No. 1 Baylor (15-2) lost two games last week. The Bears dropped to No. 5 but are still being offered at +1200 after opening at +2000.

Pac-12 teams UCLA (11-2) and Southern Cal (14-2) were the week’s biggest fallers. The Bruins dropped six spots to No. 9 while the Trojans plummeted 11 spots to No. 16. Both teams lost at home to unranked Oregon while the Trojans also lost at Stanford.

Duke (14-2) and Kansas (14-2) jumped two spots to Nos. 6 and 7, respectively. Wisconsin (14-2) jumped into the top 10 at No. 8 while Houston (15-2) rounded out the Top 10 behind the Bruins.

Illinois (13-4) was the week’s big jumper, ascending eight spots to No. 17.

No. 22 Loyola-Chicago (13-2) and No. 25 UConn (11-4) entered the poll this week. Alabama and Seton Hall fell out.

–Field Level Media