Arizona State’s starters score all its points in beating San Francisco

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Frankie Collins led a balanced attack with a 21 points and Arizona State avenged a shellacking at the hands of San Francisco last season with a 72-61 nonconference triumph Sunday afternoon in Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona State’s five starters did all of the team’s scoring, each totaling at least 12 points, as the Sun Devils (5-2) won their third straight.

Jonathan Mogbo had game highs of 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Dons (5-3), who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Facing an opponent that beat them 97-60 in California last December, the Sun Devils ran off the game’s first eight points and 12 of the first 13, taking a lead they never surrendered.

The visitors got within 36-32 on a layup by Marcus Williams in the first minute of the second half. But Arizona State countered with a layup by Collins and two hoops from Bryant Selebangue to re-establish a double-digit advantage, then held the Dons at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Jamiya Neal backed Collins with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. The Sun Devils outshot San Francisco 46.6 percent to 36.5 percent overall and 33.3 percent to 16.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Collins accumulated three of the hosts’ seven steals.

Selebangue, Jose Perez and Alonzo Gaffney all had 12 points for Arizona State, with half of Gaffney’s points coming on 3-pointers.

There were just 10 3-pointers made in the game, with Arizona State going 5-for-15 and San Francisco 5-for-30. Collins joined Gaffney with two successes.

Mogbo shot 9-for-11 for the Dons, but his teammates combined to go just 14-for-52.

Williams finished with 15 points as he and Mogbo teamed for 38 of the team’s 61 points.

San Francisco’s Josh Kunen tied Arizona State’s Neal for game-high honors in assists with four.

–Field Level Media